FENTON, Mo. — If you gifted or received a Lotto ticket in Missouri over the holidays, you could be $2 million richer.

A ticket bought in Fenton for the Saturday, Dec. 28 drawing matched all six numbers to win the $2 million jackpot.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 02, 05, 09, 16, 21 and 26.

The ticket was bought at the QuikTrip gas station at 1907 Hawkins Road in Fenton.

“If you bought a ticket at this location for Saturday’s Lotto drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can check to see if your ticket is a winner by scanning it on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail.”

The winner has until June 25, 2020 to claim their prize at one of Missouri’s lottery offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.

If the winner claims their prize within the next two months, they’ll have the option to get the amount in a one-time lump-sum payment, which is about half of the jackpot, or to get the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the winner doesn’t claim their prize within 60 days, the payout automatically defaults to the annual option.

