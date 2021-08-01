Eligible Missourians to get extra $300 unemployment checks starting this week

Eligible unemployed workers should begin seeing payments within the next few days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' Division of Employment Security began processing $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments to eligible unemployed workers this week.

Eligible unemployed workers should begin seeing payments within the next few days, depending on how long their bank holds funds, according to a news release from the department.

Through the FPUC program, those who are eligible for at least $1 of unemployment compensation benefits during the week will receive an additional $300 per week as a federal supplement. Unemployed workers do not need to take any additional action to receive the supplemental payment.

The FPUC benefits are only payable with the week beginning Dec. 27. Weeks for which payment was requested before that date will not include the extra money. The last payable week for the $300 FPCU payment will be the week ending March 13, 2021.

Child support payments, existing non-fraud overpayments and taxes, for those who have elected to have taxes withheld, reduces the $300 payment as well as any weekly unemployment payments, the department noted in the release.

The previous $600 program began on March 29, 2020 and ended on July 25, 2020. It provided eligible Missourians with more than $2.9 billion in benefit payments.