ST. LOUIS — A new year might have you thinking about a new job. January and February are great months to find a new job because companies have new budgets and new positions.

There are several job sites, such as LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Indeed and Glassdoor. With so many options, it can be hard to know where to start.

Career Strategist Bernie Frazier said a job search is not an exact science.

“Time and opportunity have to come together and no one really controls that,” she said.

Frazier recommended looking at your brand. Check your social media sites and make sure you're portraying yourself in a positive light. Especially LinkedIn because recruiters scour profiles for potential hires.

Once you know what type of job you want, you can narrow down your search.

Sometimes, the company you want to work for doesn’t have any openings, but don’t fret.

"Even if they don't have an open position, you can start to connect with people there to learn a lot about the organization, what is the culture like,” said Frazier.

That's why sites like LinkedIn are crucial. Frazier recommended connecting with people at the company and let them know you're interested.

Do your research, so if you do connect with the right person, you are well read about their expectations and you can explain how your skills match those goals. This allows you to directly send someone your resume rather than just applying through an automated system online.

If you’re unemployed and looking for a job, don’t worry about not being considered.

"So many people have been laid-off, so many people have known people who have been laid-off, that it doesn't carry the stigma that it used to,” said Frazier.

Once you've sent out your resume, it's time to play the waiting game.

"I always tell people, try not to get discouraged if you don't find a job in two months because that's not always the case,” she said.

Do you have a question for our Career Coach? Email Jenn Sullivan at JSullivan@KSDK.com.