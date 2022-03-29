Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village hosting job fairs Tuesday

With a week to go before Opening Day, both locations are still hiring.

ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village are both holding job fairs Tuesday. Opening Day for a new Cardinals baseball season is April 7.

Delaware North Sportservice, the club's concessionaire, is accepting applications for open positions from 2-7 p.m. at 405 South Broadway.

“Right next to Gate 6. We’ll get you in, we’ll have a sign and we’ll get you to apply inside," Mackenzie Rosener of Delaware North Sportservice said. "You don’t have to worry about applying before. Just come here and we’ll get you going on the spot.”

Officials said concession employees can earn $20-$30 per hour after tips. Prior food service experience is a plus, but not a necessity. They are willing to provide training.

Part of the benefit, officials said, is that you can keep your daytime, full-time job and spend your evenings at the ballpark.

Across the street from Busch Stadium at Ballpark Village, it’s much the same. Officials are holding two job fairs inside Budweiser Brew House, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

“Most of the positions are food service related, from back of house positions to front of house positions and even management positions in some of the restaurants. We also have security positions, parking positions and some maintenance facilities work available as well," Ballpark Village Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina said.

Applicants will need two forms of ID and a resume.