Make some money and enjoy baseball at the same time

Company that runs Busch Stadium concessions is hiring

Delaware North Sportservice, the company that has run the concession stands for the St. Louis Cardinals for 50 years, will host a hiring fair Saturday, March 19.

It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Interested job candidates should enter through the Delaware North Sportservice entrance, which is to the left of Gate 6.

These are part-time, game-day positions.

Those hired can expect to earn between $20 and $30 an hour after tips.