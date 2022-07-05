Career Central: $3K hiring bonus for refuse workers in St. Louis city

Also this week, help with FAFSA federal student aid forms, and a Diversity-X job fair.

ST. LOUIS — In our Career Central, if you're looking to work for an employer who values diversity, there's a job fair for you this week. Also, the City of St. Louis is offering free help filling out federal student aid forms called FAFSA.

City of St. Louis needs refuse workers

The City of St. Louis is making progress in hiring refuse workers, but there's still time to apply for these union jobs.

You'll operate heavy automotive vehicles that lift and load refuse, yard waste and recycling containers into trucks and then drive them to a landfill.

New hires receive a $3,000 bonus after completing a work testing period.

Pay and benefits are competitive.

Find out more here.

SLATE Missouri Job Center Invites St. Louisans to the FAFSA Frenzy Event in July

If you know a high school-aged student and are living in the City of St. Louis, listen up.

The St. Louis Agency for Training and Education (SLATE) is hosting a FAFSA Frenzy event this month.

Get free help completing the financial aid eligibility forms for education beyond high school. There are several deadlines that need to be met in order to qualify for federal financial aid.

This event will help you navigate the paperwork.

It's Friday, July 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at the SLATE Missouri Job Center located at 1520 Market Street, third floor, room 3050.

Be sure to create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov before attending, and bring your login information, Social Security number, 2020 federal tax returns, W-2s, and records of any investments or money earned.

For more information, click here.



Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant Extended

SLATE continues to accept applications for the recently extended Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant.

The previous deadline was June 30.

The grant offers laid-off job seekers temporary employment as a community service worker, patient screener, COVID-19 data entry worker, or contact tracer.

No previous healthcare experience is needed.

All participants will earn $15 an hour and receive access to SLATE core services such as career planning, resume assistance, job development, supportive services, and training programs.

The duration of temporary employment is two months.

Eligibility:

Exhausted Unemployment Compensation benefits

Long term unemployed

Unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Amy at (314) 657-3562. For more information, visit us online here.

Diversity-X virtual job fair is Friday, July 8

Looking to connect with diversity and inclusion-friendly employers?

There's a free, virtual Diversity-X workshop this week.

It's Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interview with more than 40 companies in just three hours.

We're talking E-Bay, Amazon and Nike.

You need to register ahead of time, and can do that here.