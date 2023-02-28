Career Central: Education and networking opportunities available this month

Earn your high school equivalency in a new program offered by SLATE. Or learn about construction trades eager to hire women.

ST. LOUIS — Female workers are needed in the construction trades, and there’s a career expo to connect women with jobs. Also, city residents are being offered a new adult literacy program.

New adult education and literacy program for city residents

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment wants to help city residents get high school equivalency and vocational certifications.

This new program is open to city residents ages 17 and up and offers the opportunity to work toward high school equivalency and get an industry-recognized credential with the potential for a stipend and paid work experience.

It's funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible residents must not be enrolled in secondary education. Other qualifications include living in a qualified census tract, or in a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000.

Construction Expo for women

Missouri Women in Trades, the National Association of Women in Construction, Construction Forum 2023 and Many Paths One Mission are sponsoring a construction expo for women.

It’s happening Wednesday, March 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Teamsters Hall, Local 682, 5730 Elizabeth Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

All women are encouraged to attend, including female veterans and interested high school juniors and seniors.

All participants will receive take-home information on a variety of construction apprenticeship programs and trade career opportunities, including connections with companies that may be hiring immediately.

Representatives will be present from pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, support groups, and contractors.

Tradeswomen will be at the event to share experiences and for mentoring connections.

Click here for more information.