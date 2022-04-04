Career Central: AT&T, City of St. Louis hiring now

These are seasonal, part-time and full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits. Metro passes are still available to youth in STL.

ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department staffing up for summer with job fair series

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment will hold two job fairs over the next few weeks.

These are in-person events on Tuesday, April 12 and Tuesday April 19, at SLATE, 1520 Market St., 3rd Floor, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Anyone interested in full-time or seasonal jobs with the City's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is invited to attend.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and will continue till noon.

The Department of Personnel will be at SLATE to help job seekers navigate the City hiring process.

They are looking especially for lifeguards, utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers.

You do not have to be a city resident to qualify for seasonal jobs.

These positions pay $15 an hour and come with competitive benefits.

AT&T is looking to hire

AT&T is doing another hiring push in the St. Louis area.

Dozens of jobs are available, from field sales representatives to retail, software engineers to installation technicians. There’s something for just about everyone.

Searching the company’s job openings online is easy:

Go to att.jobs and enter “St. Louis” in the location box and hit “search.”

There are currently 80 job openings that will pop up within a 50-mile radius and some of those are hiring multiple positions.

Regional Partners to hold STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair

Conflux Co-Learning is joining forces with the Office of Workforce Development, Missouri Department of Higher Education, for the STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair.

The goal is to help manufacturers and distributors fill numerous open positions.

The event is free and open to the public.

Job seekers and students interested in machining, welding, robotics, logistics, warehouse operations, supply chain management, automation, maintenance, engineering, customer service, sales, and accounting are welcome.

It's Thursday, April 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the headquarters of Conflux Co-Learning located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. in South St. Louis.

Many available positions do not require a college degree, and some companies are offering full benefits, signing bonuses, or opportunities for career growth.

The SLATE team will be at the career fair to provide information about services, programs, courses, and other job-seeking resources for those looking for career opportunities in the industry.

For more information about the career fair, call (314) 754-8712, or visit the event website here.

The City of St. Louis, in partnership with Metro Transit, offering free transportation passes to 3,000 eligible city youth

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program offers free transit for 3,000 city youth ages 13 - 25 through the rest of 2022; previously, passes only ran through the summer months.

This expansion of the Gateway Go Youth Transit program will widen access for our youth, whether going to work, school, or other activities that promote well-being, advancement, and career development.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register here.