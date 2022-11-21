Career Central: Brightside St. Louis hiring to keep St. Louis beautiful

This position is perfect for someone with a groundskeeping background and experience in equipment operation.

ST. LOUIS — In today's Career Central, we're highlighting a job posting for someone who wants to keep St. Louis beautiful.

Brightside St. Louis hiring graffiti removal worker

Brightside St. Louis, formerly known as Operation Brightside, is looking for a graffiti removal worker.

You'd be a utility employee of the city of St. Louis.

Applicants must apply for the Utility Worker position listed on the City’s website and note on their application that they are interested in Graffiti Removal for Operation Brightside.

Second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair underway

SLATE Missouri Job Center is hosting its second Annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair.

The next installment in this hiring event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street.

Two more fairs are set for Dec. 8 and 16.

All run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to hire new talent during the holiday season for both seasonal and permanent employment opportunities.

It’s free to the public and you will have a chance to meet and interview with various companies for entry-level, mid-career, and professional positions in in-demand industries such as healthcare, IT, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, hospitality, customer services, and many others.

Most employers will be hiring workers on the spot to fill immediate openings. SLATE staff will also be present to provide information on the various employment and training opportunities provided at the agency.

Recommended parking is at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind our building, at the corner of Clark and 16th. All candidates are asked to bring their résumé and dress for success.