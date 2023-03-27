Career Central: 2 career fairs and a summer job program for young people

You have two great opportunities to meet multiple employers this week, and the City of St. Louis is looking for teens to fill summer jobs.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for an employer who's a good fit for you and your schedule, you have the chance to meet multiple employers at two different job fairs this week.

St. Louis Community College hosts career fair March 29

St. Louis Community College will host the 2023 Spring Career Fair.

It’s free and open to students, alumni, and the public.

It happens Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium on the Meramec campus, 11333 Big Bend Road, St. Louis, MO

Participating employers include Amazon, BJC HealthCare, Commerce Bank, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Enterprise Holdings, Four Seasons, Kelly Education, Lou Fusz Automotive Network, Marsh McLennan Agency St. Louis, Missouri Botanical Garden, Panera, PepsiCo, Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, Spectrum, St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis Zoo, Stifel, Urban League and more.



Here are some tips to help you have a good experience:

Dress professionally

Have copies of your resume on hand

Research employers ahead of time

Give yourself plenty of time to connect with employers

Take notes

Follow up by applying to jobs

If you have questions, call 314-539-5888 or send an email to careerdevelopment@stlcc.edu.

SLATE opens a summer youth employment program

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) announces the opening of a summer youth employment program.

These jobs are open to young people in the City of St. Louis between the ages of 15 and 24.

Positions include utility workers and lifeguards in the City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry division.

Pay starts at $12 for 15-year-olds and goes up for those who are 16 and older.

You must be a city resident.

JobNewsUSA job fair set for Mar. 30

It could be spring's biggest one-stop-shopping experience for job seekers.

JobNewsUSA.com will host a huge hiring event on Thursday, Mar. 30. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando's Event and Conference Center, located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs and dozens of businesses are hiring.

Sponsors include Enterprise, UPS, Six Flags, Bi-State Development, First Community Credit Union, Agiliti, iHeart Media, Benchmark Human Services, McKesson, SSM Health, Penske and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Exhibitors include Spectrum, St. Louis Public Schools, Missouri Department of Social Services, WestRock, Sunshine Senior Services and Waffle House, just to name a few.



This is an in-person event, so dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

You can register at the door, but you’re strongly encouraged to pre-register.