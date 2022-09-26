Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? The City needs you!

ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week.

City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates

Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service representative, fiscal manager or real estate specialist?

The City of St. Louis is looking for talented and experienced job candidates to fill those positions.

Find out more at one of two job fairs run by SLATE Missouri Job Center.

They’re happening Thursday, September 29, and Thursday, October 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Tandy Recreational Center at 4206 Kennerly, St. Louis, Missouri 63113.

For a complete list of jobs, click here.

For more information about the events, call SLATE at (314) 589-8000.

Animal Care and Control Officers needed in City of St. Louis

The City's Department of Health is looking for Animal Care and Control Officers.

Positions are full-time (40 hours per week) and include $1500 hiring bonuses for candidates who complete a working test period.



Qualifications include some experience handling and controlling animals in an animal shelter, kennel, or animal care business OR an equivalent combination of training and experience.

Animal Care and Control officers educate the community on responsible pet ownership and investigate reports of biting or dangerous animals and concerns of animal neglect or abuse, among other duties.

City residency is required following a working test period.

Positions involve shifts, weekends, holidays, and on-call assignments.

For more information, click here.

Hire-X Virtual Healthcare job fair

Do you have a healthcare background?

Whether you're looking for a new job or just want to explore new opportunities, attend a virtual Hire-X hiring event where you can interview and network with dozens of employers in three hours.

It's Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To save time, you can schedule an interview in advance and skip the line to speak with a hiring manager.

Click here to learn more.