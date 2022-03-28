Find your dream job, or move up to one you've always wanted.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for a new job? There are several job fairs happening this week.

JobNewsUSA job fair Thursday

More than 70 companies need to fill hundreds of positions at a big JobNewsUSA.com job fair this Thursday, March 31.

Companies include the FBI, Bi-State Development, FedEx Ground and Six Flags.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. You could be hired on the spot.

Parking and admission are free. It’s being held at the Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center, which is located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights. The in-person event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-register at JobNewsUSA.com, or call 636-489-5400.

Diversity-X hosts hiring fair Wednesday

This next job fair is for anyone looking for diversity and inclusion-friendly employers.

Diversity-X is hosting a virtual event Wednesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's free.

Interview with dozens of companies in just three hours.

You do need to pre-register here.

Company that runs Busch Stadium concessions is hiring Tuesday

Delaware North Sportservice, the company that has run the concession stands for the St. Louis Cardinals for 50 years, will host a hiring fair Tuesday, March 29.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Interested job candidates should enter through the Delaware North Sportservice entrance, which is to the left of Gate 6.

Schnucks is hosting a hiring day Thursday

Schnucks grocery store chain is hosting a company-wide career fair at all stores as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, March 31, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A variety of positions are available. These jobs offer flexible schedules, career advancement, daily pay option, tuition reimbursement, health benefits, and other teammate perks.

Most positions are part-time to start.

No experience is needed.

Again, apply at any store Thursday, March 31.

City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department staffing up for summer with job fair series

The City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is gearing up for warmer weather through a series of job fairs.

The next one is Saturday, April 9, at the Marquette Recreation Center at 4025 Minnesota Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is especially looking for lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers.

You do not have to be a city resident to qualify for seasonal jobs.

These positions pay $15 an hour and come with competitive benefits.

Ranken opens enrollment for summer and fall classes, SLATE can assist with training funding

Now's the time to plan for summer and fall courses at Ranken Technical College.

Summer classes start on May 9.

We're talking about careers in the automotive, construction, electrical, information technology, and manufacturing fields.

Technical careers have starting salaries up to $60,000 per year, according to Ranken. On average, each student has more than five job opportunities when they graduate.

Most Ranken students who live in the city receive financial aid and scholarships to help cover tuition, books, and tools.

To see if you qualify, visit SLATE's Center located at 1520 Market Street, 3rd floor, room 3050, St. Louis, MO 63103. Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To get started, create or update your profile on MoJobs here.

You will complete your registration once you visit SLATE.

For questions, call (314) 589-8000, or visit SLATE online here.

The City of St. Louis, in partnership with Metro Transit, offering free transportation passes to 3,000 eligible city youth

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program offers free transit for 3,000 city youth ages 13 - 25 through the rest of 2022; previously, passes only ran through the summer months.

This expansion of the Gateway Go Youth Transit program will widen access for our youth, whether going to work, school, or other activities that promote well-being, advancement, and career development.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register here.

After registering, SLATE will follow up with individuals to schedule times to visit the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street to apply. If eligible, applicants will receive their transit passes on the spot during their visit. Those under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Applicants must present proof of age, proof of residence, as well as proof of income or reside in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT).