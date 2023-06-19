'Find A Job Friday' features Missouri State Highway Patrol

There's also help available for those taking the HiSET and a resource fair for those who have been incarcerated.

ST. LOUIS — From getting high school credentials to a new job, Career Central has new leads to get you on the road to a job you enjoy.

SLATE program helps city residents get high school credentials

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents impacted by the pandemic obtain their High School Equivalency Test (HiSET).

HiSET is an alternative to a high school diploma. It replaces the GED.

Residents needing help obtaining other vocational certifications are also available.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up.

Other eligibility requirements apply.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000 or visit them online here.

The “Find a Job Friday” series wants to connect you with a job

SLATE Missouri Job Center presents another "Find a Job Friday" event.

This is an in-person opportunity for job seekers Friday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1520 Market Street, in the third-floor conference room, St. Louis, MO 63103.

This session features open positions with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They include Clerk Typist I, II, III, Automotive Technician, Buildings and Grounds Maintenance I and II, Driver Examiner, Commercial Vehicle Officer and many others.

Participants can talk with business representatives about the company, various roles, and the hiring process.

Stand-out candidates will be able to interview right away and receive immediate job offers.

For questions about the event and to prepare for the interviews, please call SLATE at 314-589-8000

Meter parking is available along Market Street or park in the Kiel Center garage at the corner of Clark Avenue and 16th Street.

Re-Entry Resource Fair set for June 27

The St. Louis County Re-Entry Resource Fair is set for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The fair brings vital resources to address the needs of people returning to their communities from incarceration and their families.

It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Florissant Valley Branch of the St. Louis County Library, 195 New Florissant Road South, Florissant, MO 63031

Get everything from job and housing assistance, to help arrange healthcare, talk with representatives of The Bail Project, or look into returning to college.

It's sponsored by the Tap-In Center at the St. Louis County Library.

Call 314-994-3300 for more information.

