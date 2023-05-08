Career Central: Get your GED and help planning a career

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents who didn't finish high school.

SLATE launches high school credential attainment program

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents who dropped out of high school overcome the negative impact of the pandemic and enter the workforce by obtaining High School Diplomas and vocational certifications.

Under the program, each participant will explore their professional interests during individualized career planning sessions with their case managers.

Upon graduation, participants will either seek employment or explore post-secondary education opportunities.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up.

Participants must be residents of the City of St. Louis and reside in a qualified census tract or a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000 or click here.

Venture Café hosts another in its series of Thursday Gatherings

Venture Café is hosting another one of its Thursday Gatherings.

It's called Community Activations.

It happens this Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Café at 4240 Duncan Ave., Suite 200, St. Louis, Missouri.

This is a networking session open to all.

It includes an interactive approach to connect, learn, and share through demonstrations and how-to workshops.



Hazelwood School District to host job fair

Support staff is needed in the Hazelwood School District, and now is the time to explore opportunities.

The district needs support staff including bus drivers, nurses, and food nutrition workers.



Plan to drop by Thursday, June 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Galactic Multipurpose Room, 15955 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63031

