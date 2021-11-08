Career Central: Holly Jolly hiring fair this week, City of STL refuse jobs come with 3K bonus

Don't let an old resume, or lack of one, hold you back from a great job! Find out how to get free help here.

ST. LOUIS — Don't let an old resume, or lack of one, hold you back from a great job!

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) Missouri Job Center can help you dust off your resume or start a new one.

Visit SLATE at 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.

The office is located on the third floor in room 3050. It's open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call at 314-589-8000.

SLATE's Holly Jolly Hiring Fair connects St. Louisans to jobs

More than 100 St. Louisans have interviewed for open positions as part of the SLATE Missouri Job Center Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair.

Many have received job offers, while others are nearing the end of the hiring process.

But more workers are needed to fill important jobs!

The next fair is Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the offices of SLATE, 1520 Market Street, third floor, room 3050, in St. Louis.

Employers participating this week include:

Genii Healthcare Services - home health aids/CNAs, material handlers, hospitality, custodial

AOS Staffing - various positions

Challenge Unlimited - small engine mechanics, commissary supervisors, janitor crew leaders, direct support professionals, maintenance technicians, shuttle bus drivers, developmental trainers

Future job fair dates include:

Thursday, Nov. 18

Friday, Dec. 3

Recruiters will conduct interviews in person, and make job offers for hundreds of open positions that day.

You can find out more here, or by emailing info@stlworks.com

Again, if you need help writing your resume or want to practice your interviewing skills, sign up for the SLATE Missouri Job Center no-cost workshops conducted in person on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 11 a.m., and Wednesdays at 9:30 am.

The agency is located at 1520 Market Street on the third floor in room 3050.

Virtual resume assistance is provided when needed. For more about SLATE workshops, click here.

City of St. Louis makes progress on refuse hiring, encourages more applications

The City of St. Louis is making progress hiring refuse workers, but there's still time to apply for these union jobs.

Duties include operating heavy automotive vehicles that lift and load refuse, yard waste, and recycling containers into trucks and then driving them to a landfill.

New hires receive a $3,000 bonus after completing a work testing period.

Pay and benefits are competitive.

You can find out more here.

Diversity Job Fair STL is Wednesday

There's another Diversity Job Fair STL this week.

It's an in-person event happening Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and it's being held at the North County Rec Complex, at 2577 Redman Avenue.

Companies that have participated in the past include Spectrum, Enterprise Holdings, and St. Louis County Government.

Be sure to dress professionally, bring plenty of copies of your resume, a pen and a notepad.