Career Central: 70+ companies hiring at job fair Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Get your resume ready because more than 70 companies will be hiring at a job fair on Thursday. The City of St. Louis is also looking for lifeguards, and a limited number of free youth Metro passes remain.

JobNewsUSA job fair Thursday

More than a thousand open positions are up for grabs at a big JobNewsUSA.com job fair this Thursday, May 26.

More than 70 companies are hiring including FedEx, the Urban League, and Penske.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. You could be hired on the spot.

It’s being held at the Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center, which is located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights. Parking and admission are free.

This is an in-person event that is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Limited number of free youth Metro passes remain

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program offers free transit for 3,000 city youth ages 13 - 25 through the rest of 2022; previously, passes only ran through the summer months.

As of Monday, there are only a limited number of passes remaining.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register here.

After registering, SLATE will follow up with individuals to schedule times to visit the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street to apply.

If eligible, applicants will receive their transit passes on the spot during their visit. Those under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Applicants must present proof of age, proof of residence, as well as proof of income or reside in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT).

Last chance for the Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant

SLATE will continue to accept applications for the Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant through June 30, 2022.

The Grant offers laid-off job seekers temporary employment as a community service worker, patient screener, COVID-19 data entry worker, or contact tracer.

No previous healthcare experience is needed.

All participants will earn $15 an hour and receive access to SLATE core services such as career planning, resume assistance, job development, supportive services, and training programs.

The duration of temporary employment is two months.

Eligibility:

Exhausted Unemployment Compensation benefits

Long term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Unable to go back into the field they were working in.

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Amy at (314) 657-3562. For more information, visit us online here.

Youth Employment Programs at SLATE

SLATE is accepting applications for several youth programs for participants between the ages of 16 and 24.

All SLATE programs for youth offer participants paid work experience, but each program serves the youth of various ages and has different eligibility requirements.

Participants of all programs earn $10.50 per hour for up to 240 hours.

Participants gain valuable work experience working in clerical and administrative positions with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, and more.

SLATE provides job readiness training and financial literacy education, assists with long-term career planning, and helps young people explore careers based on their interests.

For questions and to sign up, call the SLATE Youth Programs at (314) 657-3624, or fill out a form here.

The City of St. Louis is looking for lifeguards

Jobs start at $15 an hour, and applicants need to be at least 15 years of age to apply and be able to pass a training and certification.

Apply online here or call 314-622-4308 to request an application.

Those hired must successfully complete the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training and First Aid and CPR for the Professional Rescuer.

This is free training given through the American Red Cross.

Contact Ms. Dana Foster, Aquatics Supervisor at 314-541-6934 to schedule this training after filing your application.