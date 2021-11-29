Explore new career openings and have fun at the same time at two career fairs this week.

ST. LOUIS — Want to connect with other local job seekers and have fun at the same time? There are two opportunities to do that this week in St. Louis.

Job Seekers' Garden Club hosts career fair

Be sure to attend the Job Seekers' Garden Club of St. Louis career fair Thursday, Dec. 2.

It's being held at the Engineer's Club of St. Louis at 4359 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll find career opportunities ranging from entry-level to managerial, in a wide range of industries including healthcare, engineering, architecture, banking and so much more.

Be sure to bring plenty of resumes and register here in advance.

Event sponsors include St. Louis Premium Outlets and Rockit Careers.

Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) Missouri Job Center is hosting its last Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair this week.

It’s this Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Among the participating employers are Walmart, Bi-State/Metro, Delmar Gardens, GSK, Bar K, City of St. Louis, Algonquin Nurses Home Health Care, GT Ventures, Bon Appetit, ESS, Delmar Gardens, Clean Tech, Genii Healthcare Services, AOS Staffing, and Challenge Unlimited.

You are invited to the office of SLATE to meet them. The agency is located at 1520 Market Street, third floor, room 3050, in St. Louis.

Recruiters will interview and make job offers for hundreds of open positions that day.

You need to bring a resume that day to speak with employers.

If you need help with writing your resume or want to practice your interviewing skills, visit the SLATE Missouri Job Center in-person, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please call (314) 589-8000 or email at info@stlworks.com.