Career Central: Jobs for those who love the outdoors

ST. LOUIS — If you love fishing, camping or hiking, a new location Bass Pro Shops wants to hire you.

Bass Pro Shops will host two hiring events as it looks for workers to fill its newest location in Sunset Hills.

These are full and part-time jobs and you'd work at the new Sunset Hills store.

They happen Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills, 10709 Watson Road.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Team member benefits include:

Merchandise discounts currently up to 50 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Those who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting www.basspro.com/careers and selecting the Sunset Hills location.

During the hiring event, the company will conduct interviews and extend job offers on-site.

Venture Café hosts another Thursday Gathering

Venture Cafe is hosting one of its Thursday Gatherings on March 30.

This one is called Community Connections and is for business people and entrepreneurs who want to network.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cafe at 4240 Duncan Avenue, Suite 200.

Build partnerships, and take your dream to the next level as you meet dozens of creative, resourceful people invested in improving life in St. Louis.