Career Central: Mercy's push to hire job seekers with disabilities

There's also another Transition to Position Career Expo and Happy Hour coming up Oct. 20.

ST. LOUIS — From job fairs to a career expo, there is something for every job seeker in this week's Career Central.

The Mercy health system is hiring and it's specifically looking for job seekers with disabilities.

The St. Louis hiring event happens Tuesday, October 4, at the hospital's McAuley Conference Rooms at 615 South New Ballas Road.

You need to register for an interview slot.

They're available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

These other Mercy Hospital locations will host similar events during the month of October:

Rogers, Arkansas: Oct. 13

Springfield, Missouri: Oct. 21

Oklahoma City: Oct. 26

These hiring events are part of October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month and just a piece of what Mercy says is its larger focus on inclusion.

Click here to pre-register for these events.

Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service representative, fiscal manager or real estate specialist?

The City of St. Louis is looking for talented and experienced job candidates to fill those positions.

Find out more at one of two job fairs run by SLATE Missouri Job Center.

They’re happening Thursday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, October 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Tandy Recreational Center at 4206 Kennerly, St. Louis, Missouri 63113.

For a complete list of jobs, click here.

For more information about the events, call SLATE at (314) 589-8000.

The City's Department of Health is looking for Animal Care and Control Officers.

Positions are full-time (40 hours per week) and include $1500 hiring bonuses for candidates who complete a working test period.

Qualifications include some experience handling and controlling animals in an animal shelter, kennel, or animal care business OR an equivalent combination of training and experience.

Animal Care and Control officers educate the community on responsible pet ownership and investigate reports of biting or dangerous animals and concerns of animal neglect or abuse, among other duties.

City residency is required following a working test period.

Positions involve shifts, weekends, holidays, and on-call assignments.

Job seekers: Mark your calendar for October 20.

Another Transition to Position Career Expo happens that day from 11: 30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It's at the Holiday Inn at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive in St. Louis.

Rocket Mortgage is hosting the event to benefit the Job Seekers’ Garden Club.

It's a full day of networking and speakers. Meet recruiters, get free resume help, and free LinkedIn headshots.

Now is the time to register.

If you're a veteran looking for a job, there's a virtual job fair just for you.

Connect directly with veteran-friendly employers online and interview with 40-plus companies in just three hours.

This is an online event.