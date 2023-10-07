Career Central: $5K signing bonuses for new MetroLink and MetroBus drivers

There’s also a new push to connect young people in the City of St. Louis with jobs and educational opportunities.

ST. LOUIS — Bus drivers are in high demand in the St. Louis area, and now’s the time to explore a career that will take you all over the region.

Bi-State Development on 90-day hiring push

$5,000 signing bonuses are being offered to newly hired MetroBus and MetroLink operators, Call-A-Ride operators, mechanics and electricians.

These jobs come with great benefits and good salaries.

It's all part of Bi-State Development's hiring push over the next 90 days to address critical workforce shortages.

These are essential positions and the staffing shortage is impacting transit service.

Find out more or apply online here.

SLATE connecting young people with jobs and education opportunities

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is helping young adults who face significant challenges achieve their educational and career goals.

Tap into several dynamic programs and initiatives for youth ages 17 to 24.

If you're a city resident, access services that connect you to jobs and education opportunities.

There are eligibility requirements.

Applicants must be at least 17 years or older, not enrolled in a secondary institution, and be a resident of the City of St. Louis.

If you’re interested, contact Allen Perkins, SYEP Coordinator, at aperkins@stlworks.com or Joi Jones, WIOA Youth Coordinator, at joijones@stlworks.com

Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at JobNewsUSA.com job fair

Mark your calendar for another JobNewsUSA.com job fair.

Hundreds of positions will be up for grabs Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Event and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Sponsors include Fed Ex, UPS, and Enterprise Fleet Management.

Dozens of businesses will be represented including Orchard Farm R-5 School District, St. Louis County Department of Justice Services, Hawthorn Children’s Psychiatric Hospital, and Rockit Career Consultants.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Click here to pre-register online, or call (636) 489-5400.