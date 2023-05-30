Career Central: SLATE offers financial literacy workshop; DAV hosting career fair

This week's job highlights include tips for getting your finances in order, a job fair for military veterans, and a school district that needs workers.

ST. LOUIS — From tips to get your finances in order, to a job fair for military veterans, and a school district that needs workers for the new school year, Career Central has job leads for a variety of workers this week.

SLATE offers financial literacy workshop

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents who dropped out of high school overcome the negative impact of the pandemic and enter the workforce by obtaining High School Diplomas and vocational certifications.

Under the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program, each participant will explore their professional interests during individualized career planning sessions with their case managers.

Upon graduation, participants will either seek employment or explore post-secondary education opportunities.

This week, AEL is offering a workshop on financial literacy.

It’s set for Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. and will be led by Reginald Garth of Operation Hope.

To find out more about the adult education program or to register for the workshop, call the SLATE Missouri Job Center at 314-589-8000 and ask for A'Cher.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up.

Participants must be residents of the City of St. Louis and reside in a qualified census tract or a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.

Military Community hiring event

Job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies at a RecruitMilitary job fair.

This is an in-person hiring and networking event exclusively for the military community.

It happens Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Chaifetz Arena on South Compton Avenue.

Get direct access to companies that want to hire and retain military talent.

Sponsoring include Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and World Wide Technology.

Hazelwood School District to host job fair

Support staff is needed in the Hazelwood School District, and now is the time to explore opportunities.

The district needs bus drivers, nurses, and food nutrition workers.

Plan to drop by Thursday, June 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Galactic Multipurpose Room, 15955 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63031