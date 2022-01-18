Career Central: STL YouthBuild looking for young applicants

Participants will be guided through three tracks: basic skills development, construction skills training, and life/soft skills development.

ST. LOUIS — Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a management job, there's a chance to register to meet face-to-face with local recruiters and hiring managers. And there's a special program for young people that's enrolling right now.

STL YouthBuild enrolling young people for GED and construction trades training

Do you know someone 17 to 24 years old looking for career advancement?

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment’s (SLATE) YouthBuild Program is enrolling young people in a program to help them earn a GED and complete building trades training at the same time.

YouthBuild works in collaboration with Ranken Technical College, a training provider serving the St. Louis community for over 100 years.

Participants will be guided through three tracks: basic skills development, construction skills training, and life/soft skills development.

Each participant who completes the program will receive stackable, portable, and industry-recognized credentials through NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research).

The program’s priority is on recruiting youth from north St. Louis communities. The St. Louis Public Schools will assist SLATE with identification and outreach for eligible young adults for this program.

To see if you qualify, contact STL YouthBuild at (314) 657-3519, or click here

JobNewsUSA.com sponsoring job fair January 27

Now is the time to pre-register for an in-person hiring event sponsored by JobNewsUSA.com

It happens Thursday, January 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Event and Conference Center, at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Employers are hiring throughout St. Louis, St. Charles, Warren, and Lincoln Counties.

Entry-level and management positions are available.

Sponsors include Bi-State Development, Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground, McKesson, and Sam’s Club Chesterfield.

If you plan to attend, be sure to:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume

Parking and admission are free.

This is an in-person event, and masks are required at all times.

Please do not shake hands with employers. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue.

If you are sick, please do not attend.

Pre-registration is recommended. You can do that here.

911 dispatchers, refuse workers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing R.E.J.I.S. (Regional Justice Information System) and M.U.L.E.S. (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts around $20 an hour with benefits.