Career Central: STL YouthBuild enrolling young applicants

SLATE's YouthBuild enrolling young people for GED and construction trades training

Do you know someone 17 to 24 years old looking for career advancement?

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment’s (SLATE) YouthBuild Program is enrolling young people in a program to help them earn a GED and complete building trades training at the same time.

YouthBuild works in collaboration with Ranken Technical College, a training provider serving the St. Louis community for over 100 years.

Participants will be guided through three tracks: basic skills development, construction skills training, and life/soft skills development.

Each participant who completes the program will receive stackable, portable, and industry-recognized credentials through NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research).

The program’s priority is on recruiting youth from north St. Louis communities. The St. Louis Public Schools will assist SLATE with identification and outreach for eligible young adults for this program.

To see if you qualify, contact STL YouthBuild at (314) 657-3519, or click here.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is looking for Animal Care and Control Officers

The St. Louis Department of Health is looking for animal care and control officers.

These are full-time positions for city residents, paying 15 dollars an hour.

Qualifications include one year of experience handling animals in a shelter, kennel, or animal care business.

You'll educate the community on responsible pet ownership and investigate reports of dangerous animals, neglect or abuse.