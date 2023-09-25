Schnucks and Dierbergs Markets will both host mega-hiring fairs Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. Spectrum and the City of St. Louis will also host events.

ST. LOUIS — Two major local grocery chains are looking to fill full and part-time positions, and both plan to host end-of-September hiring fairs.

Dierbergs chain hosts job fair Sept. 27

Calling it a mega-hiring event, Dierbergs grocery store chain will look to fill dozens of jobs on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Interested applicants are invited to the Westport DoubleTree Hotel at 1973 Craigshire Dr. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Full and part-time positions are available, and both associates and managers are needed in the stores and the chain’s production facilities.

Stop by and learn more about Dierbergs' opportunities, benefits and perks, and even have an on-the-spot interview.

Schnucks to host hiring event Sept. 28

Schnucks Markets based in St. Louis, will host a company-wide career fair on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

It happens from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. across all 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

A variety of positions with flexible schedules are up for grabs.

They come with health benefits and the option to be paid after each shift.

Spectrum hosts hiring event Sept. 27

Spectrum is hosting a hiring event for Inbound Sales Representatives for its St. Ann Inbound Sales Call Center.

The company is looking for goal-oriented, motivated individuals who are customer-focused and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

It happens Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Kirkwood Inn at 1200 S. Kirkwood Road.

Bring your resume and meet with a Spectrum recruiter to learn more about the position, and apply in advance at Spectrum’s Career Site and complete an assessment.

Inbound Sales Representatives handle calls from new customers and grow relationships with existing customers to connect them with the full suite of Spectrum services.

Representatives who reach their targets can earn more than $54,000 annually; top performers have even higher earning potential.

In addition to a great career opportunity, Spectrum offers industry-leading benefits, including a new “Earn Your Degree Tuition-Free” program in which Spectrum will cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees and certificates in over 300 online programs through the new Charter Education Benefit . Powered by Guild, a career opportunity company that helps employers invest in their employees through tuition-free education, career development and coaching.

In addition, employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for 10 consecutive years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. Spectrum employees can also receive complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet®, TV and Mobile services.

Information about all Spectrum career opportunities can be found online at https://jobs.spectrum.com/ Charter is an Equal Opportunity Employer (M/F/D/V). For more information on Charter, visit www.spectrum.com

City of St. Louis to host career fair Oct. 7

Needing to fill jobs across all departments, the City of St. Louis will host a career fair Saturday, Oct. 7.

Drop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, located at 1200 Market Street in downtown St. Louis, to learn more.

This event is presented by the City of St. Louis Department of Personnel.

Expect on-the-spot interviews.

Admission is free.

Parking is free on the City Hall lot.