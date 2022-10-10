Career Central: Transition to Position Career Expo and Happy Hour happens Oct. 20

October is brimming with job opportunities: St. Louis Community College will host a career fair Oct. 19, Spectrum and the City of St. Louis are hiring.

ST. LOUIS — October is brimming with job opportunities and career advancement, and we've got some great leads all in one place for you.

Job seekers: Mark your calendar for Oct. 20.

Another Transition to Position Career Expo happens that day from 11: 30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It's at the Holiday Inn at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive in St. Louis.

Rocket Careers is hosting the event to benefit the Job Seekers’ Garden Club.

It's a full day of networking and speakers. Meet recruiters, get free resume help, and free LinkedIn headshots.

Now is the time to register.

The City of St. Louis treasurer's office is hiring for multiple positions

The City of St. Louis needs workers in multiple positions across all departments.

The City Treasurer's Office is currently recruiting for multiple positions across all departments, including Park Louie and the St. Louis Office of Financial Empowerment.

They are looking for an Accountant, Accounting Manager, Courier, Custodian, Director of Administration, and Counsel, Director of Financial Empowerment, Event Worker, Financial Empowerment Specialist, IT Systems Support Clerk, Overnight Security Guard, Parking Attendant, Parking Enforcement Officer, Receptionist, Shuttle Operator, Systems Administrator, Systems Analyst.

For a list of opportunities and to apply, click here.

St. Louis needs to hire more refuse drivers

The City of St. Louis also needs more refuse drivers.

You'll provide an essential service to the community. The jobs include a $3,000 hiring bonus after completing a probationary period. These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits.

Apply for a Refuse Driver position.

For a job description, click this link.

Spectrum is hiring customer service representatives

Looking for a job with great benefits?

Spectrum is hiring customer service representatives.

Wages start at $20 an hour, and include excellent benefits including a 401(k), medical, and up to $10,000 a year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

Find out more at a hiring event Tuesday, October 11th, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Holiday Inn Southwest-Route 66, 10709 Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127

Or Text “REP” to 97211 to apply before the event.

Interested applicants can bring their resume and meet with a Spectrum recruiter to learn more about the position.

Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone Internet and phone support and repair services, which keep Spectrum customers connected.

All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $20 an hour.

Spectrum offers advancement opportunities and career progression for employees. Along with highly competitive wages, Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past ten years has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company also offers a retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible.

Information about Spectrum careers can be found online here.

Charter is an Equal Opportunity Employer (M/F/D/V).

For more information on Charter, click here.

Looking for a career? Plan to attend the STLCC Fall 2022 Career Fair

Companies representing health care, banking and finance, retail, nonprofit organizations, information technology, state and local government and more will be represented at the STLCC Fall 2022 Career Fair.

It’s free to all students, alumni, and the community, and will be held in person.

It happens Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1-4 p.m., at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, Student Center Cafeteria, 5600 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

Participating employers include Accenture, Amazon, American Water Company, Bon Appetit, Catering St. Louis, Commerce Bank, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Enterprise Fleet Management, Four Seasons, GEO Reentry Services, Lou Fusz Automotive Network, Panera, Penske, Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, Riverview Gardens School District, St. Louis Public Schools, Stifel, Target, Urban League and more.

For a full list of employers, click here.

Questions, Accommodations

For questions or more information about the St. Louis Community College career fair, call 314-539-5888 or send an email to careerdevelopment@stlcc.edu.

If you need accommodations to participate, contact Lauren Cuddy, career specialist, at lcuddy1@stlcc.edu or 314-513-4268.

Prepare in Advance

STLCC students can log in to Navigate to make an appointment with career development staff before the fair to get help with resumes or mock interviews.

There are a few tips that can help you have a good career fair experience: