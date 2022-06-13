The St. Louis Department of Health is looking for people with accounting, nursing, customer service, and animal control experience.

ST. LOUIS — Metro passes, a free career event, and registration for a virtual job fair hosted by the City of St. Louis are all available to those looking for career and job growth this week.

City of St. Louis Department of Health is looking to hire skilled candidates, hosting virtual job fair

The St. Louis Department of Health is looking for people with accounting, nursing, customer service, and animal control experience.

It’s hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday, June 21, from 11:30 am to 1 pm on Zoom.

There will be two 45-minute sessions to explain the positions, walk you through the application process, and prepare you for interviews.

The City of St. Louis is a major local employer offering competitive salaries, employer benefits, professional growth, and personal fulfillment.

If interested, please register for the event here.

If you have to miss the event but would like to connect to the employer, send your resume to the St. Louis Agency for Training and Employment (SLATE) at info@stlworks.com, and type the subject line: Healthcare. Their staff will reach out to you with the next steps.

Transition to Position career event

There's still time to register for a day-long career event sponsored by Job Seekers' Garden Club and RockIt Careers.

It's called Transition to Position and it’s happening Thursday, June 16 at the Holiday Inn at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive in Creve Coeur.

There's no charge for attending networking events after 1:30 p.m.

The event runs until 6:30 p.m.

Find out more here.

The City of St. Louis, SLATE continues to distribute free transportation passes to eligible city youth

SLATE continues to accept applications for free Metro passes.



These are available to young people in the city ages 13 to 25 through the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

The passes are good for the rest of 2022.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register and SLATE will distribute passes for those who qualify.



Applicants must present proof of age, proof of residence, and proof of income or reside in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT).

For eligibility requirements and to apply, pre-register here.

After registering, the SLATE team will follow up with individuals to schedule times to visit the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street.