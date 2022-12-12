Career Central: Concentrix of Arnold hosts family-focused Holiday Career Fair

Get to know more about the company and the open job opportunities, while enjoying family-focused activities.

ST. LOUIS — Two job fairs this week will give you another chance to get a job before the holidays.

Concentrix of Arnold needs to fill 200 positions

Concentrix Corporation, which bills itself as a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, will host a family-focused Holiday Career Fair on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to adults and their children.

It will be held at the Concentrix offices at 1900 Meyer Drury Drive in Arnold.

In partnership with Toys for Tots, the activities will include in-person interviews; photos with Santa, the Grinch, and a holiday snowman; cookies and cocoa; toy donations/collection and a range of raffle prizes.

Due to consistent company growth, Concentrix – Arnold needs to fill more than 200 customer service positions. You’d work onsite in their newly renovated facility.

Interested candidates can get to know more about Concentrix and the local team, meet specialized recruiters to learn about the available job opportunities, get an introduction to the “One Concentrix” people-first work culture, and take a tour of the contemporary work environment at the career fair.

Employees receive paid training and a full benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401K, paid time off and holiday pay.

For more information or to speak directly with a local Concentrix recruiter in the Arnold office, call (636) 282-6260.

Last SLATE Missouri Job Center Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair happens Dec. 8

The last SLATE Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring fair of the season happens Friday, Dec. 8.

It runs from 9 a.m. to Noon in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street.

The event is free and open to all.

Employers looking to fill positions include the City of St. Louis, Automated Health Systems, Allied Universal, First Student, Missouri Central School Bus Company, Proctor & Gamble, St. Louis City Sheriff's Office, UPS, 22nd Judicial Circuit Courts, AOS Staffing, FedEx, GT Ventures, Walmart and Washington University Division Comparative Medicine.

Recommended parking is at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind the building, at the corner of Clark & 16th. Anyone attending should bring their résumé and dress for success.

Learn more about the job fair at the SLATE web page.

Participants will be required to register with the MoJobs portal at the event.

Candidates can save time by pre-registering ahead of the event here.