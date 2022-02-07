Career Central: 3 job opportunities for residents in St. Louis

STL YouthBuild classes start Feb. 14, so there's still time for city residents who are 17-24 years old to sign up.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has several job opportunities for city residents this week.

Enrollment closing soon for STL YouthBuild program

STL YouthBuild classes start Feb. 14, so there's still time for those 17-24 years old to sign up.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment’s (SLATE) YouthBuild Program is enrolling young people in a program to help them earn a GED and complete building trades training at the same time.

YouthBuild works in collaboration with Ranken Technical College, a training provider serving the St. Louis community for more than 100 years.

Participants will be guided through three tracks: basic skills development, construction skills training and life/soft skills development.

Each participant who completes the program will receive stackable, portable and industry-recognized credentials through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

The program’s priority is on recruiting youth from north St. Louis communities. St. Louis Public Schools will assist SLATE with identification and outreach for eligible young adults for the program.

To see if you qualify, contact STL YouthBuild by clicking here or contact STL YouthBuild Coordinator Carlos Ball at 314-657-3519.

City of St. Louis hiring temporary health care workers

There's a huge demand for health care workers in the St. Louis area. At the same time, laid-off workers in our area are looking for new opportunities.

So, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is accepting applications for temporary health care workers through the federal COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant.

The program is designed to train more health care workers in our area and give laid-off workers a chance to get back to work.

Positions include community service workers, patient screeners, COVID-19 data entry workers and contact tracers.

All participants will earn a paycheck and access to SLATE's employment and training services. These jobs pay $15 an hour.

Here's who's eligible. Anyone who has:

Exhausted unemployment compensation benefits

The long-term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Those unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Barbara Greenland at 314-657-3573. Click here for more information.

City of St. Louis Department of Health is looking for animal care and control officers

The St. Louis Department of Health is looking for animal care and control officers.

These are full-time positions for city residents, paying $15 an hour.

Qualifications include one year of experience handling animals in a shelter, kennel or animal care business. You'll educate the community on responsible pet ownership and investigate reports of dangerous animals, neglect or abuse.