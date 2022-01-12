FedEx Supply Chain needs to fill up to 100 positions immediately

The positions are available at the company's facility in Edwardsville.

ST. LOUIS — FedEx Supply Chain, a business unit of FedEx Logistics, is looking to add roughly 100 positions at its facility at 5620 Inner Park Drive in Edwardsville, Illinois. It's actively recruiting warehouse workers and forklift operators.

FedEx Supply Chain will host an open hiring event Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 at Best Western Premier Alton, which is located at 3559 College Avenue in Alton.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Prior experience for forklift operator positions is required.

Applications for available positions at the facility can be found here.

Those interested should complete an application prior to arrival. Applications can also be completed on-site before interviewing.

Face coverings are required and provided at the event.

Currently, day, evening, night and weekend shifts are available. These jobs pay hourly wages and come with benefits.

Full-time positions:

Hourly wages range based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

Applicant eligibility:

High school diploma or equivalent

Forklift operator experience is required for those positions

Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Must provide two forms of valid identification