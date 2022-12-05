Career Central: FedEx, Walmart, P&G hiring at Holly Jolly hiring fair

Meet with recruiters in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street on Thursday, December 8th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Two more hiring events left in the SLATE Missouri Job Center second annual Holly Jolly Holiday series.

The events aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to hire new talent during holidays for seasonal and permanent employment.

The next hiring event will take place in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street on Thursday, December 8th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fifth and final event happens Friday, December 16th.

There is no cost for participants.

Employers looking to fill positions include the City of St. Louis, Automated Health Systems, Allied Universal, First Student, Missouri Central School Bus Company, Proctor & Gamble, St. Louis City Sheriff's Office, UPS, 22nd Judicial Circuit Courts, AOS Staffing, FedEx, GT Ventures, Walmart and Washington University Division Comparative Medicine.

Recommended parking is at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind our building, at the corner of Clark & 16th. We ask that all candidates attending the Job Fair bring their résumé and dress for success.

Learn more at the SLATE web page.

Participants will be required to register with the MoJobs portal at the event.

Candidates can save time by pre-registering ahead of the event.

For pre-registration assistance, please call SLATE at 314-589-8000.

