Want to work at City Museum? Here's your chance

Looking for someone to review your resume? Want to connect with others polishing their 30-second elevator pitch? Hoping to land that dream job? Check this out.

ST. LOUIS — Networking opportunities and another chance to get a job at Busch Stadium headline our latest Career Central report.

Network at the Job Seekers' Garden Club

Looking for someone to review your resume? Want to connect with others polishing their 30-second elevator pitch? Hoping to land that dream job?

Job Seekers' Garden Club is hosting a networking event Thursday, Feb. 17 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Creve Coeur. The address is 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive.

There will be resume reviews, a guest speaker and free pizza. Bring a 30-second elevator pitch, a resume and your business card.

Also, bring cash to enter a 50-50 raffle and cash or a credit card for happy hour drink specials.

City Museum hosts days-long hiring fair

City Museum is hosting an in-person job fair from Feb. 18-21.

Part-time and seasonal positions are available for floor staff, retail associates, facilities and grounds keepers and members of the food and beverage team.

Resumes are encouraged but not required. Weekend and evening availability is preferred.

Wages begin at $12-13 per hour and applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The perks of working at City Museum include a fun environment, free admission for employees and their friends and family, tickets to other attractions and events in St. Louis, monthly prizes and free access to other Premiere Parks nationwide.

Interested workers can apply online now here.

Some in-person applicants will be hired on the spot and others will be notified later. All applicants are invited to stay and play in City Museum after their interviews.

St. Louis Cardinals concessionaire is hiring

Delaware North Sportservice, the company that runs the concession stands at Busch Stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals, will be hosting its second hiring event Thursday, Feb. 17 from 2 - 6 p.m.

The company needs to fill part-time, gameday positions for Busch Stadium events.