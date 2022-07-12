Missouri Central School Bus job fair Wednesday, July 13

These bus driver jobs come with signing bonuses.

ST. LOUIS — The 2022-2023 school year is not far off, and school bus drivers are needed to get students to and from school this fall.

Missouri Central School Bus is hiring drivers for the upcoming school year. They also need bus monitors and technicians. These jobs come with signing bonuses.

Indeed will host a big job fair for Missouri Central Wednesday, July 13, at 6546 Manchester Road in St. Louis.

This is an in-person event.

If you're interested in learning more about getting kids to school safely this fall, drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.