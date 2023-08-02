How you can work alongside the Cardinals, Battlehawks this season

Both teams' home openers are scheduled to take place in March.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is now a four-sport town! Two of its sports teams have jobs to fill before their seasons begin this spring.

The XFL Battlehawks home opener is scheduled for March 12, and the Cardinals home opener is March 30.

“We are actively accepting applications, and we’re taking applications for ushers, event attendants and other positions," said Ashleigh Middlebrook, Cardinals director of event operations. "We have a variety of positions that are open. We’re expecting to hire around 200 people.”

Delaware Sports Service Human Resources Manager Jenelle Kypta said seasonal jobs in Busch Stadium start out at $12 an hour and go up to $27 an hour after tips.

“We’re looking to hire about 900 associates for the 2023 season,” Kypta said. “We are hiring in all of our departments – concessions, retail for our team store, culinary, cooks, dishwashers ... We’re hiring in our premium areas, as well for our suites and clubs.”

“We’re still looking for some marketing coordinators, sponsorship people and also we’re going to hire 20-25 game-day staff,” Battlehawks Business and Event Operations Vice President Brandon Williams said

Busch Stadium job opportunities are listed on the Cardinals' website, and Battlehawks job opportunities are listed on xfl.com.