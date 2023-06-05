Career Central: Schnucks, Hazelwood School District, SLATE host jobs fairs

From manager positions to hospitality jobs, or making a difference in a school district, a wide range of positions are open right now.

ST. LOUIS — This week, three job fairs are bringing new opportunities for those looking for a new opportunity.

Schnucks hosts company-wide job fair

St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. operate 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

On Thursday, June 8, all locations will host job fairs.

Visit any Schnucks store between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and learn about various open positions.

Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are available.

Schnucks offers flexible schedules, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks.

To expedite the process, anyone planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Hazelwood School District to host job fair

Support staff is needed in the Hazelwood School District, and now is the time to explore opportunities.

The district needs bus drivers, nurses and food nutrition workers.

Plan to drop by Thursday, June 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Galactic Multipurpose Room, 15955 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, MO 63031

Bring copies of your resume and any other professional documentation.

“Find a Job Friday” series wants to connect you with a job in hospitality

SLATE Missouri Job Center presents a new in-person "Find a Job Friday" series.

This is for job seekers looking to enter or switch careers to the hospitality sector.

It's Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1520 Market St. in the third-floor conference room, St. Louis, MO 63103

Sonesta will be hiring servers, dishwashers, security officers, hostesses, accounting department staff, housekeepers and more.

Meter parking is available along Market Street or park in the Kiel Center garage at the corner of Clark Avenue and 16th Street.

For questions about the event and to prepare for the interviews, please call SLATE at 314-589-8000.

SLATE is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Service Provider.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

If you need this information interpreted to a language you understand or in a different format, please contact Ray Gude, Equal Opportunity Officer, at 314-657-3585 or rgude@stlworks.com.

Callers who are deaf or hearing or speech-impaired may reach us at Missouri Relay Number 711.

SLATE launches high school credential attainment program

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents who dropped out of high school overcome the negative impact of the pandemic and enter the workforce by obtaining High School Diplomas and vocational certifications.

Under the program, each participant will explore their professional interests during individualized career planning sessions with their case managers.

Upon graduation, participants will either seek employment or explore post-secondary education opportunities.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up.

Participants must be residents of the City of St. Louis and reside in a qualified census tract or a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.