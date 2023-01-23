Career Central: Schnucks hosting 2-day hiring event

Eatwell Market by Schnucks will host a two-day hiring event for their next location in Chesterfield.

ST. LOUIS — Eatwell Market by Schnucks will host a two-day hiring event for their next location in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Eastwell Market by Schnucks is a neighborhood store that offers natural and organic foods as well as local offerings. The store also celebrates the connection of food, wellness and community.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 224 THF Boulevard in Chesterfield.

The store will be hiring for a variety of positions with flexible schedules, career advancement and health benefits. Most positions will be part-time to start, no experience is necessary.

You can also visit Schnucks' website to apply for the new positions opening.