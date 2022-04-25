SLATE extends hours to pick up youth Metro passes; see who's hiring now

SLATE will stay open late to help families who are unable to visit during typical office hours. And there are opportunities for young people to get jobs this summer.

ST. LOUIS — Job openings, hiring events and several opportunities for young people in the St. Louis area top this week's Career Central roundup.

SLATE staying open late to distribute free Metro passes

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

And it’s staying open late to help get Metro passes into the hands of those who need them.

From April 25-27, SLATE will remain open until 7 p.m. to support families who are unable to visit during typical office hours.

SLATE is located at 1520 Market Street on the third floor in room 3050 in downtown St. Louis.

Those interested will need to pre-register here.



Once you’ve applied and had your eligibility confirmed, you’re advised to pick up your passes right away. They’re being given out on a first-come first-serve basis.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program offers free transit for 3,000 city youth ages 13-25 through the rest of 2022.

Previously, passes only ran through the summer months.

City of St. Louis has immediate openings for tree trimmers, utility workers

The Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department of the City of St. Louis is looking to hire tree trimmers, tree trimmer trainees and utility workers.

Full-time and seasonal positions are available.

Tree trimmers will prune and remove trees and stumps while operating aerial trucks, stump cutters, chippers, loaders, skid steer, dump trucks and other equipment. This position requires at least one year of experience.

Training will be provided for candidates who fill the trainee positions, and workers will become tree trimmers after one year.

Utility workers are needed to fill part-time positions. Workers will be responsible for cutting grass and brush around vacant buildings and on lots throughout the city.

Pay and benefits are competitive.

More details about working for St. Louis can be found on the city’s website.

STL Youth Jobs enrollment is on until May 30, 2022

Applications are now available for youth and employers to participate this summer in STL Youth Jobs, a youth employment organization that offers paid jobs to young people ages 16-24 and paid career exploration to those ages 14-15.

Apply online here between now and May 30.

Businesses interested in providing work experiences can sign up to fund and/or provide jobs here.

MilliporeSigma hosts hiring event for Life Science job openings

MilliporeSigma will host a hiring event on April 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. at 3050 Spruce Street in St. Louis.

Meet directly with hiring managers to discuss what it is like working at MilliporeSigma’s St. Louis locations, speak with company employees and hear more about the career opportunities available.

Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to have a same-day interview. If it is a match, hiring managers will be making offers on the spot.