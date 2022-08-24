St. Louis' new soccer team is hiring, and Better Family Life will host a Career Expo Friday, Aug. 26.

ST. LOUIS — The last weekend of August is bringing some exciting job opportunities to explore.

St. Louis CITY SC is hiring

St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team, St. Louis CITY SC, plans to host three hiring events in the coming weeks.

The first is Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 2200 Clark Avenue.

The second job fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the last on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These are in-person events.

CITY SC is looking for ushers, guest service staff, supervisors and event managers to work at its Centene Stadium.

Find out more here.



Better Family Life Career Expo is Friday

Better Family Life is hosting a Career Expo. It’s a partnership with Better Family Life’s Workforce Development Department, through its SkillUP Program and Missouri Work Assistance.

It's this Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 200 available jobs are available in the areas of warehouse, manufacturing, and logistics.

Speak with employers on the spot.

Jobs range in pay between $12 and $20 an hour.

This is an in-person event at Better Family Life's 5415 Page Boulevard location.

For more information, call (314) 367-3440, EXT 505.

