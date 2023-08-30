Childcare costs could spike as pandemic relief ends

A federal grant program for childcare during the pandemic will end at the end of September, leaving many childcare facilities concerned about their future.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Working parents and caregivers will likely tell you that childcare is already at unaffordable rates, especially for those folks who are working to make ends meet. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in July that childcare costs outpace inflation.

“When we're looking at the cost of childcare already for a single-family household, it might be over half of your income that's going to childcare,” said Paula-Breonne Vickers, a mother and an early childhood education organizer at WePower, a nonprofit created to support Black and Latinx households.

A federal grant program for childcare during the pandemic will end at the end of September, leaving many childcare facilities concerned about their future. Childcare workers are notoriously underpaid across the county, and the federal assistance helped childcare centers fill some gaps in the struggling industry.

The relief pumped about $52 billion into the industry to help it stay afloat when it became evident that working families would need childcare to work during the pandemic. It helped support more than 220,000 childcare facilities across the country, according to the US Government Accountability Office.

In the St. Louis area, there is already an imbalance of supply and demand.

Families at Urban Sprouts Child Development Center in Univesity City have already endured a waitlist that’s two years long. Though the executive director tells 5 On Your Side that they’ve planned for the ending to come to a halt, it will undoubtedly be a burden for childcare facilities and caregivers.

The big concern is that lack of funding may lead to closing spots available for childcare, laying off staff, and raising rates for parents.

“People might leave the workforce because they might learn that the cost of childcare is even more than what they're they're bringing home in their jobs," Vickers said.

Nationally, lawmakers are working on a fix in bipartisan agreement that childcare is in dire need of change. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the childcare system “dysfunctional” while Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also admitted that childcare is “obviously too expensive for those who need it.”

“This is a profession that has not been treated as what it deserves,” said Vickers. “The funding has not matched what the profession calls for.”

Early childhood caregivers are responsible for early testing in children and kindergarten preparation. Child experts say some of the most important development in one’s life happens before a person is 3 years old.

Vickers and WePower advocate for change and more funding in the St. Louis area, but for now she says the work will fall on childcare workers who are left with no choice but to do more with less.

“It's unfortunate because the center director and the center staff will have to work so much harder on top of the work that they're already doing to make up for that funding loss,” Vickers said.

In both Missouri and Illinois, families can receive subsidies for childcare, but the thresholds are challenging. Illinois’ program is more generous, as middle-income families can make up to $52,000 a year for three years before disqualifying for aid. Only very low-income families qualify in Missouri, as the cutoff is 150% of the poverty line. That equals about $41,625 a year for a family of four.