$1M Powerball prize won from ticket sold at St. Louis County Schnucks

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 39, 44 and 65 with the Powerball number being 7, Missouri Lottery said.

LADUE, Mo. — One lucky person won $1 million on a lottery ticket sold at Schnucks.

According to Missouri Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket was sold at Schnucks Lindbergh, located at 10275 Clayton Road in Ladue.

The ticket had the five matching white ball numbers for the Powerball draw done on Feb. 22.

Four Missouri Lottery players have now won the $1 million "Match 5" base prize in 2023. One of the four players doubled their winnings with the addition of Power Play, Missouri Lottery said.

More than $200 million in Missouri Lottery prize money has been won in St. Louis County in the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery said.

Missouri Lottery did not say if a winner had come forward for the $1 million Powerball prize.