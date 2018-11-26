It's the tech-savvy little sister of Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is expected to be bigger than ever. Industry-watchers expect $7.8 billion in sales transactions by day's end, shattering the all-time record.

But these days, you don't have to choose between the convenience of online retail and shopping local. Etsy allows you to search for stores in a specific area, and retailers like Arch Apparel and Leopard Boutique also have online components.

Ashley Jaswal opened FR & Co online first and followed up with a storefront in St. Charles. She said they are both important to the business' bottom line.

"Our business is actually a fairly even split between online and in-store sales. I never thought I would be saying that considering the convenience of online shopping, but opening on Main Street has been a very positive move for my business," she said.

"One example of how the two work seamlessly for us is the fact that some of our customers don’t make trips to Main Street on a regular basis because they live closer to St. Louis City, but they will order from us online because they know we’ll ship it immediately, and they can expect delivery in 1-2 business days."

No matter where you buy from, it's important to take steps to deter "porch pirates" and prevent theft.

Try changing your delivery address to your workplace or another secure location that's not your porch.

The USPS and UPS websites allow you to leave specific delivery instructions in case the item won't fit in your mailbox or can hold them at the store or post office and pick them up later.

Finally, coordinate with neighbors. Keeping an eye out for each other and swapping "pick up" duties can help make sure the only people who get the gifts this season are the ones for whom they're intended.

