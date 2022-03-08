50,000 second-hand school items for sale in advance of tax holiday

The bi-annual Just Between Friends consignment sale opens in South County as families struggle to make ends meet for the start of school.

GREEN PARK, Mo. — Caregivers of growing kids could get a break just in time for back-to-school shopping and the Missouri sales tax holiday.

While some people loved to go thrifting well before the pandemic, many have turned to it as a necessity, especially with the rising costs of goods, inflation, and gas prices.

"Families don't have extra income to go out and buy retail clothes and shoes," said Tracy Warren, owner of Just Between Friends - Kirkwood/Arnold. "I love seeing all of our sellers and what they're bringing in because I know that this sale really blesses the community."

Warren says about 150 local families are selling gently used and new kids' items and the website says most sellers make a profit of at least $400. Warren also says sellers are asked to mark their items 50 to 90 percent off retail. Many of the items sold are still new with tags.

Items like strollers, clothing, shoes, coats, toys, and books are just part of the sale. Cribs, beds, pack-and-plays, and high chairs are also part of the sale. Anything you might see in a kid's store is likely going to be found at the JBF sale, located at Bud Dome II, which is inside an industrial park in South County's Green Park.

Warren also bundled some clothing sets together, pointing out that many of these sets cost less than 100 and many include new clothing.

"They can get name brand clothes: Under Armour, Nike," said Warren. "And just save so that they have money for food and gas."

The sale is a ticketed event that starts on August 4. The online tickets are free or you can pay $5 at the door. The sale also coincides with Missouri's back-to-school sales tax holiday, which starts on August 5. Many of the items at the JBF sale will qualify.

You do not have to be a resident or a student in Missouri to qualify for the tax holiday.

The sale is at the Bud Dome II at the Court Entrance. The address is 9719 Green Park Industrial Drive, Green Park.