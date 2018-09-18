ST. LOUIS — Shop 'n Save versus Schnucks. Which one is more budget-friendly? It's a question many of you are asking now that 19 Shop 'n Save stores are being bought by Schnucks.

Dana Clark makes three trips to the grocery store a month. And she spends around $100 every time.

She prefers Shop ‘n Save.

“It saves me a lot more money than Schnucks,” said Clark.

But is that true?

5 On Your Side made a list and went shopping at the Shop 'n Save at Chippewa and Kingshighway and the Schnucks in Hampton Village Plaza to see which saves you money.

Our list was 10 items long and included a loaf of Bunny bread, a dozen Eggland’s Best Grade-A large eggs, store-brand milk, a box of Raisin Bran, bananas, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a can of Starkist tuna, a pound of ground beef, a tube of Crest toothpaste and a 12-pack of Pepsi.

The total at Shop ‘n Save was $32.82.

We bought the same 10 items at Schnucks. The total at Schnucks was $30.20. That’s not what Dana Clark was expecting.

“That's really surprising. I expected shop n save to be cheaper,” she said.

We’d like to point out we didn’t use any coupons or loyalty program rewards on our shopping trip. The comparison was based on the prices right off the shelf. Smart shoppers will want to keep an eye out for anything that could help save a few bucks.

