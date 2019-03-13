ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is expanding its campus for a development that’ll benefit students, educators, physicians and the greater St. Louis community.

The university will turn an empty lot at Chouteau and Grand into “a unique and lasting development that will serve the SLU community and our neighbors for many years to come.”

The 14-acre, 850,000-square-foot expansion will include:

Retail shopping

Entertainment

Restaurants

Office space

Hotel accommodations

Residential housing

Cullinan Properties Ltd. won the bid to develop the property. SLU’s president said Cullinan’s plan aligned with the university’s two strategic priorities: to unify the north and south campuses and to offer services that benefit the SLU community as well as all of St. Louis.

“This is yet another significant investment in St. Louis, further accelerating the dynamism taking place in the central corridor,” SLU President Fred P. Pestello said.

Saint Louis University

The SLU expansion is just the latest in more than a billion dollars in development in the Midtown area.

This project is adjacent to the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. It’s also close to the Armory District renovation, City Foundry STL, a new Element by Westin hotel and the rehab of an old manufacturing building into the Steelcote Lofts.

