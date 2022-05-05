Social Security benefits cut when a spouse dies, a concern for beneficiaries

When a couple is receiving Social Security benefits and one of them dies, extra income goes with them.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — James and Theresa Muldrow's love story started nearly 50 years ago when a young man from Bishopville met a young lady from Columbia.

At that time, retirement was far from their focus.

"After college we were married and we have three kids," James Muldrow said. "Went into different professions.... I took my first job... the only question I had was how much and when?"

But, as the years passed, they started to question life after retirement.

"All of a sudden you realize, what about tomorrow?" James Muldrow said. "Do I have enough savings? Can I live the same lifestyle?"

For roughly 65 million Americans, Social Security is the answer with benefits supporting mostly retirees and their families, according to the Social Security Administration.

But, when a couple is receiving benefits and one of them dies, the extra income goes with them, a concern for the Muldrow's.

"It's unfair that a widower gets thrown into poverty because they lost their mate because the bills aren't cut in half," Theresa Muldrow said.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), if the deceased was receiving Social Security benefits, the benefit received for the month of death and any later months must be returned.

"For example, if the person dies in July, you must return the benefit paid in August," the SSA said in a statement. "If received by direct deposit, contact the bank or other financial institution and ask them to return any funds received for the month of death or later. Keep in mind that eligible family members may be able to receive death benefits for the month the beneficiary died."

John Waggoner with the American Association of Retired Persons, AARP, explains further.

"So, what happens is you get the higher of their payout or yours," Waggoner said. "And this depends too on your age, whether you’re full retirement age.”

While Social Security benefits aren't supposed to be anyone's sole income, Waggoner said, often times they are and higher goods and services due to inflation aren't helping.

"Really the best thing to do is to try to plan ahead as much as you can and keep shoveling money into your retirement accounts, 'cause it'll come in handy," Waggoner said.

The Muldrow's say they're pushing for change in the system that most will use, but may not consider until its too late.

"We're trying to get people to contact their congressman or congresswoman," Theresa Muldrow said.

"...because the bill collector. He's not going to care. He's going to want his money," James Muldrow added.

According to the SSA, their office should be contacted as soon as possible when a family member dies, as some family members may be able to receive benefits.