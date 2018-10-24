ST. LOUIS — Only one ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, but someone in Missouri still won big.

Mega Millions said a ticket bought in Missouri matched all five white-ball numbers. That ticket is now worth $1 million.

Missouri Lottery hasn’t released where the ticket was bought.

READ MORE: Check your tickets! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis Co.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the gold Mega Ball 5.

There were 36 tickets nationwide that matched all the numbers except the Mega Ball.

RELATED: Why we might never know who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A single, lucky ticket holder in South Carolina hit the jackpot, which ended up being $1.537 billion, with a cash value of $878 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot was just shy of breaking the jackpot record, held by the January 2016 Powerball prize of $1.585 billion. Three winning tickets split that prize.

© 2018 KSDK