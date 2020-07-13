Spire expands financial help for customers impacted by COVID-19

Spire will award funds through September 30, or until the funds are exhausted

ST. LOUIS — Spire is expanding financial assistance for people who need help paying their natural gas bills as a result of the pandemic.

Customers with household incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for assistance starting July 18, according to a press release.

Customers with household incomes from 0-135% were previously able to access assistance through other government programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. That funding expired May 31, the release said.

Spire recommended an expansion of the existing program to help more of its customers, the release said. The program received approval on July 8 and is now accepting applications. Spire will award funds through Sept. 30, or until the funds are exhausted.

“From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Spire has been committed to ensuring our community maintains access to safe, reliable natural gas,” said Scott Carter, senior vice president, chief operating officer of distribution operations and president, Spire Missouri. “With so many people struggling to make ends meet, we continue to create new ways to help our customers.”

