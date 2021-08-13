St. Louis County receives $96M in funds for pandemic response

This is the first allotment of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County announced on Friday it has received $96.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The county is expected to receive $193 million over the next three years, the county said in a press release. This was the first payout of funds.

County Executive Sam Page called on the County Council to “continue with the same priorities his administration used in responding to the pandemic” when the county received CARES Act funds last year, the release stated.

“With the Delta variant driving up more COVID-19 cases, especially in our younger residents, we must continue focusing on our pandemic response while looking at the long-term needs of St. Louis County,” Page said in the release. “These new funds provide an opportunity to make historic investments in building a future where everyone in St. Louis County has access to health, safety and opportunity.”

Page’s administration used CARES Act funds to address the “public health, humanitarian, and economic consequences of COVID-19, with special emphasis on addressing the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable and underserved populations,” the release stated.

The county said Page wrote to the council about potential projects that are constant with those priorities. Those projects include a new health center in north county, expanding workforce development programs, funds to replace lost tax revenue and pay raises for Justice Services staff.