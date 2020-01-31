ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County leaders are taking steps to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday he’s implementing a new minimum wage.

The increase will benefit non-seasonal, full-time employees as well as contracted employees. These workers haven’t seen a minimum wage raise in a decade.

“These are jobs that we consider to be an important part of the function of county government and we believe that they deserve a raise,” Page said.

The minimum wage will increase to $13 an hour this year. It’ll go up to $14 an hour in 2021 and finally $15 an hour in 2022.

