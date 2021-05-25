St. Louis mother splits $1 million Mega Millions prize with daughters

Mueth purchased the winning ticket at Wallis Petroleum in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Mo. — A lucky St. Louisan just became a millionaire!

Terry Mueth heard on the news that someone near her won a $1 million prize in the May 4 Mega Millions drawing.

Mueth had purchased a ticket for the same drawing at Wallis Petroleum, 6161 Telegraph Road in Oakville.

She texted her husband to joke about her winning and they both laughed.

But after realizing she did in fact win, Mueth is now laughing to the bank.

“I just went, ‘holy cow!’” she said.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night — 4, 27, 32, 57 and 63.

Mueth told Missouri lottery that she is splitting the prize with her daughters, Jaclyn Foulk of St. Louis and Lindsay Proffer of Fenton.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, including programs, funding for local community colleges and universities.

A Massachusetts woman also recently won $1 million from a lottery ticket.

But not without some chaos. Lea Rose Fiega accidentally tossed out her winning ticket.

Good news though, the owners of the store where Fiega tossed the ticket, noticed that a number on the ticket wasn’t scratch.

The store owner scratched the ticket and discovered it was a winner.