St. Louis Office of Financial Empowerment celebrates Homeownership Month with free workshops

Attend virtual classes starting June 21 to learn more about building credit, closing costs, and investing.

ST. LOUIS — This is Homeownership Month and the Office of Financial Empowerment for the City of St. Louis is hosting free workshops to get you started.

Learn about building credit before you buy, and what resources are available to you for closing costs.

Classes are being held Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and next Tuesday, June 28.

There are also classes in entrepreneurship and investing.

Participants will learn about becoming first-time homebuyers, building and leveraging credit before buying a house and what resources are available to you for closing costs.

Participants need to register to attend:

Founded in 2014, the City of St. Louis Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE) provides financial education and credit counseling to residents at no cost. OFE works with banks and non-profits to provide financial management classes on various topics, including How to Purchase a Home; Entrepreneurship; Investing; and Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness.

Homeownership is one of the fastest and best ways to build and establish your financial stability and generational wealth.